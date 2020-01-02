Davido Finally Speaks On Why He Travelled With Sophia Momodu To Ghana

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has denied taking his first baby mama, Sophia Momodu on a supposed vacation to Ghana.

Information Nigeria recalls photos showing the singer and his babymama in the same private jet had surfaced online.

The singer revealed that Momodu had a business to handle in Ghana while he was also billed to perform at a concert, dubbed Afronation in the country so it was only fair that she joined him on the ride.

Davido said he brought along Imade because he didn’t want to leave her alone in Lagos especially without her mom and he didn’t want her to fly on a economy class.

The risky crooner expressed his displeasure over the viral reports about him and his babymama as he stated that it should end.

