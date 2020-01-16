Davido Knew Peruzzi Was Signed To Me But Still Went On To – King Patrick

A young label owner, King Patrick has taken to social media to share his experience with Peruzzi and Davido, revealing how the duo cheated him of money.
Read his story below;
”1. While they are delaying this case in court, I have also brought it here for Twitter to see my
reward for helping
@Peruzzi_VIBES
Be the judge and ask yourself if this is fair. #SurvivingPeruzzi
2. I want to make it clear that all I want from this is the Royalties & credit that DAVIDO MUSIC
WORLDWIDE owes GOLDEN BOY ENTERTAINMENT, nothing more or less. We signed a
contract and that should be respected. #SurvivingPeruzzi
3. I met Peruzzi in 2014, then he was out of med school because of his father’s financial
problems but I did everything in my power to help him go back to school. I paid for his his ticket
and visa, he was like a brother to me. #SurvivingPeruzzi
4. He was more interested in music, so my investment in his education was a failed project but I
still decided to support his music career. I clothed him, fed him and gave him allowances, I also
made sure he had comfortable accommodation. #SurvivingPeruzzi
5. I had another artist called "BONDO KRAZZY" who peruzzi moved in with. There he worked
on his music, while waiting for me to sign him by November 2016, as I had promised.
#SurvivingPeruzzi
6. When I was ready I signed Peruzzi and we all moved to Lagos, I got a better accommodation
for him, a 5 bedroom house in Sangotedo. I also shot 3 videos for him but we released only one
(For Your Pocket) which caught the attention of
@Davido
. #SurvivingPeruzzi
7. Davido reached out to Peruzzi and they were in constant contact. Peruzzi started telling me
about how Davido wanted "US" to join DMW, I was excited because I wanted that exposure.
#SurvivingPeruzzi
8. Instead of letting Davido know that he is signed to me, Peruzzi presented me as just the guy
that helped him shoot his video. #SurvivingPeruzzi
9. Davido was billed to perform at the One Africa Music festival, late 2017. For Your Pocket
remix was trending then so he told me wanted to perform it at the show with Peruzzi, which
never happened. #SurvivingPeruzzi
10. I bought Peruzzi’s ticket to meet Davido for the performance, but instead of performing he
got signed to DMW, without my consent, therefore breaching his contract. #SurvivingPeruzzi
11. I woke up to the news of the signing and I was mad and that marked the beginning of my
depression. If only you know how it feels to be cheated by someone you truly loved and
supported with all your heart. #SurvivingPeruzzi
12. I have moved past wanting our brotherly relationship back, now all I want is my due
compensation. I cannot be cheated out of this unjustly. #SurvivingPeruzzi
13. For you to know the guilty party in this case, I have been attacked and ambushed before
because of this matter, now tell me would an innocent person do this? Twitter please help me
restore my sanity and tell your fav to do the right thing. #SurvivingPeruzzi
14. Fast forward to 11/2019, Peruzzi set up a fake meeting with me to discuss how to pay back
what he owes, instead of having the meeting I was ambushed, he threatened to kill me, saying
what he owed me is chicken change but he is still yet to pay. Listen #SurvivingPeruzzi
I have been patient for 2 Years and
@davido
or
@Peruzzi_VIBES
have refused to pay me despite all my efforts. I had to bring this issue here because e Don reach.
Peruzzi needs to be exposed! It’s been a depressing 2 years! And I can’t hold it in any longer
#SurvivingPeruzzi
@Davido
knew peruzzi was signed to Goldenboy yet he went ahead to "Audio Sign" Peruzzi without
following due process. I reached out to him, look what a so called boss had to say in my dm.
Fact:
@Peruzzi_VIBES
is not Signed to DMW”
Thoughts anyone?