Davido Leads Poco Lee, Peruzzi, Others In Morning Devotion (Video)

Multi-award winning Nigerian singer, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido was seen in a now-viral video leading a morning devotion.

In the video, the singer was spotted leading his record act, Peruzzi, popular ‘legwork’ dance, Poco Lee and some others.

They began the session by singing popular worship songs such as ‘Oluwa Oluwa’ before going on to end it with ‘Thank you, God.’

They were then joined by the duo of Zlatan and new signing Lytta.

Watch the video below: