Davido Leads Poco Lee, Peruzzi, Others In Morning Devotion (Video)

by Valerie Oke
Davido while leading Poco, Peruzzi, others in morning devotion Lee,
Davido while leading Poco, Peruzzi, others in morning devotion Lee,

Multi-award winning Nigerian singer, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido was seen in a now-viral video leading a morning devotion.

In the video, the singer was spotted leading his record act, Peruzzi, popular ‘legwork’ dance, Poco Lee and some others.

They began the session by singing popular worship songs such as ‘Oluwa Oluwa’ before going on to end it with ‘Thank you, God.’

Read Also: We Are Not Complaining; Lola Omotayo Reacts As Davido Mocks Her Hubby, Peter Okoye For Wearing Wig

They were then joined by the duo of Zlatan and new signing Lytta.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Davido, Peruzzi, poco lee
0

You may also like

MI Abaga Set For New Single Release… To Speak At Harvard University

Lol, 50 Cent takes a shot at Diddy for “acting gay” on live interview

Lynxxx – “I’ll Lose All My Girlfriends If I Shave My Beards”

See What Davido Said About Signing A Female Artiste

Man Defends Tonto Dikeh Over Husband Snatching Allegation, Says Mr. X Is No More Married

“To the guy that grabbed my ass, you deserved the hot slap you got in the face” – Victoria Kimani

Amber Heard Shares Photos Showing Johnny Depp Abused Her

Sinzu Shows Off Guns And Bullets On Twitter

‘Fela Dropped The Weed And Mic, Wizkid And Burna Boy Picked The Weed But Falz Went For The Mic’ – Here Is What Nigerians Are Saying About The Rapper’s New Album

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *