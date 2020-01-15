Davido Mocks Peter Okoye, Kcee, E-money For Wearing Artificial Wig To Conceal Their Bald Head (Video)

by Amaka Odozi

Nigerian singer, Davido has taken to his Insta-story to make jest of popular celebrities who have resorted to using wigs in covering up their baldness.

The popular celebrities with and without their wigs
Popular celebrities, singer, Kcee, his brother, E-money and Peter Okoye with and without their wigs

In the video, the singer called out singer, Kcee, his brother, E-money and Peter Okoye of the defunct group, P-square to come see his freshly trimmed haircut.

Davido proceeded to say,

“No wig shit”

Information Nigeria recalls a popular film director, Obah had caused a social media frenzy after she shared photos of the trio with and without their wigs.

See the full post below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B7Vi0tNgqMk/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

