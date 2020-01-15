Davido Mocks Peter Okoye, Kcee, E-money For Wearing Artificial Wig To Conceal Their Bald Head (Video)

Nigerian singer, Davido has taken to his Insta-story to make jest of popular celebrities who have resorted to using wigs in covering up their baldness.

In the video, the singer called out singer, Kcee, his brother, E-money and Peter Okoye of the defunct group, P-square to come see his freshly trimmed haircut.

Davido proceeded to say,

“No wig shit”

Information Nigeria recalls a popular film director, Obah had caused a social media frenzy after she shared photos of the trio with and without their wigs.

See the full post below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B7Vi0tNgqMk/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link