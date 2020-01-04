Davido Party With Naira Marley In Anambra (Video)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Nigerian singer, and DMW boss, Davido has been  partying with rave of the moment rapper, Naira Marley in Anambra on Friday night.

Davido
Davido

The two musicians performed at the Anambra Music Festival in Nnewi to usher in the new year on Friday.

Also Read: Davido ‘Slightly’ Rocks Female Fan On Stage, Days After Ignoring Megan Thee Stallion

After their performances, Davido, who has been in the media lately over his relationship with his 1st baby mama, Sophia Momodu partied together with Naira Marley as they grooved to the trending single of the rapper, “Tesu mole.”

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram

Davido x Naira Marley grooving together

A post shared by Naija celebs lifestyle videos👍 (@nigerian_celebrities_videos) on

Tags from the story
Davido, Naira Marley
0

You may also like

Kevin and his wife Eniko Hart return home with their newborn son

My marriage was dissolved illegally –Emeka Ike

Oga Bello Hit The Dab During Nollywood Dance Rehearsals (Photos)

Mi Abaga release is top ten rappers

M.I Lists Top Ten International Rappers Of All Time (See List)

WOW: Check Out Don Jazzy, Dr Sid & Jude Okoye Before Fame (PHOTOS)

Comedian AY Shares Lovely Picture Of Himself And His Two Daughters

Olajumoke Set To Become The CEO Of New 5 Million Naira Bakery

Rita Dominic, Genevieve Nnaji, Banky W in Mauritius | Photos

Timaya’s Daughter Marks Her 2nd Year Birthday + See Timaya’s Lovely Message To Her

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *