Davido Party With Naira Marley In Anambra (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer, and DMW boss, Davido has been partying with rave of the moment rapper, Naira Marley in Anambra on Friday night.

The two musicians performed at the Anambra Music Festival in Nnewi to usher in the new year on Friday.

After their performances, Davido, who has been in the media lately over his relationship with his 1st baby mama, Sophia Momodu partied together with Naira Marley as they grooved to the trending single of the rapper, “Tesu mole.”

Watch the video below: