Davido, Popcaan Fall Out; Unfollow Each Other On IG

by Amaka Odozi

According to reports, popular singer, Davido and Jamaican singer, Popcaan are no longer following each other on Instagram due to unknown reasons.

Popular singer, Davido and Jamaican singer, Popcaan
Reports claim the Nigerian singer had done the same with international singer, Chris Brown after he featured him on the song, “Blow My Mind.”

Although the two still remain close friends.

Likewise, Davido had collaborated with the Jamaican artiste to produce his hit track, ‘Risky’ in 2019, which means they were formerly following each other on the social media app before the recent development.

See screenshot below:

Screenshot

