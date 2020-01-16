Davido Signs New Artiste, Ayanfe To DMW Records

Davido Music Worldwide, DMW, family has welcomed a new artiste, Ayanfe, to the prestigious record label few months after signing sensational act, Lil Frosh.

The news was announced by the DMW boss himself, David Adeleke alias Davido via his Instagram story on Wednesday.

The father of three congratulated the new act while sharing a video clip of him signing the contract.

The ‘Blow My Mind’ hit maker captioned the video clip;

“Congratulations ayanfeofficial!! Welcome to DMW.”

The singer is out to make this year one to remember.

Watch the video below: