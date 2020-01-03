Davido ‘Slightly’ Rocks Female Fan On Stage, Days After Ignoring Megan Thee Stallion

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido has been caught in an attempt to rock a lady on stage in Anambra State.

The singer who also graced the state for a concert was spotted teasing his fans as a young lady was vigorously dancing.

He, however, went behind the lady, rocked her and fled the scene.

Recall that it was only weeks ago that the singer also fled dancing with American rapper, Megan Thee Stallion.

However, it seems like this time, he was only into it for less than a minute.

Watch The Video Here: