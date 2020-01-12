Davido’s Brother Berates Fans For Asking Him For Help (Video)

by Michael Isaac
Tunji Adeleke
Davido’s Cousin Tunji Adeleke

Tunji, cousin to popular Nigerian singer, Davido has been spotted in an uncomfortable spot.

In a video gotten from his Snapchat, the young man was seen being accosted by fans of Davido as they begged him for money.

While he addressed them, he pointed out that he is not Davido and they should stop.

The men, however, seemed not to care as they persisted in their tasking and begging.

From the video, he could be heard saying “I’m not OBO…” as he tagged the men annoying.

Watch The Video Here:

Tags from the story
Davido, Tunji Adeleke
