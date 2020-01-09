Days After Warning People To Stay Off Begging In 2020, Khloe Begs Toke Makinwa For Cloths

Only a few days ago, former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Khloe advised people against begging in 2020. Well, the reality TV star has been caught begging popular radio personality, Toke Makinwa for cloths.

The radio personality had shared a beautiful photo of herself on her Instagram page and shortly afterward, Kloe was spotted in the comment section asking if she for the former’s wardrobe.

However, a fan quickly reminded her of her comment on begging some days ago and the reality TV star said she only said no one should ask her adding that she didn’t include herself.

See what she wrote below:

 

