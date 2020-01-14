Deji Adeyanju Apologizes To Nnamdi Kanu Over Derogatory Comments

Popular human rights activist, Deji Adeyanju took to his Twitter to express his regrets over his criticism of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB).

Recall that the popular critics have been at logger head for a long time and have constantly attacked each other on social media.

The activist who just recovered from being attacked at a protest some weeks ago, expressed his gratitude to Femi Fani-Kayode on his role in reconciling him with the IPOB leader.

See his post below: