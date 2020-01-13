Diane Accidentally Shares Video Of Mercy Having Phone Conversation With Ike

It appears the break up between Mercy Eke and Ike Onyema might be true afterall as the BBNaija winner was recently heard talking to the model over the phone.

The duo, who have unfollowed each other on social media, had planned to hang out together on Saturday so the former video video called the model for the location.

Information Nigeria recalls Mercy confirmed their split in a post on Snapchat as she wrote that she is single and not searching

The act might have just been a gimmick to get people off their backs following threats from the model’s ex-girlfriend or perhaps they are actually just friends casually meeting up.

Diane Yashim had shared the video via her Instagram story but she deleted it after hearing the background conversation and re-uploaded it without the audio.

Watch the video below: