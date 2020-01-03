Diane Russet’s Former Manager, Nike Denies Allegations That She Tried To Pimp Her

Nike Fowowe popularly known as Nike_Emr, the former manager of the reality star, Diane Russet has come out to deny claims that she tried to pimp the reality star

Recall it was reported that fellow reality star and entrepreneur Nina, whom Nike also managed briefly came out to defend her.

Now the talent manager has come out to clear the air as she dared her accusers of providing evidence she is a pimp.

The talent manager went on to promise a million naira for whoever provides evidence.

See her post below: