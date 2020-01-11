Dignitaries Converge As Nuhu Ribadu’s Son Weds

by Valerie Oke

 

Ribadu’s son’s wedding

Mahmud Nuhu Ribadu, the son of the pioneer chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu, married his fiance,  Amina Aliyu Ismaila, at the Al-Nur Mosque in Federal capital territory, Abuja.

As expected, the wedding fathia which held on Saturday, was graced by the who’s who of the Nigerian political scene, business moguls, northern elites, friends and well wishers.

Among those present at the event were Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former vice president Atiku Abubakar, former Ogun State governor Ibikule Amosun, among many other dignitaries.

See some photos below

Atiku Osinbajo
Atiku And Osinbajo
