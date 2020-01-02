DJ Cuppy Wonders Why She Is Still Single In 2020

by Eyitemi Majeed
DJ Cuppy
DJ Cuppy

Popular Nigerian Disc Jockey, Cuppy real name Florence Otedola has lamented why she is still single in 2020.

She made this known via her Instagram story on Thursday, 2nd January.

The popular Disk Jockey was formerly in a high profile relationship with former Super Eagles of Nigeria striker, Victor Anichebe before the duo parted ways over reasons best known to them.

Read Also: I Started Admiring DJ Cuppy Romantically Since She Was 19: Hollywood Actor

Also, she was formerly in a relationship with Davido’s manager, Asa Akisa.

She wrote:

Me trying to figure out why it’s 2020 and i am still single.

Tags from the story
DJ Cuppy
0

You may also like

Rapper Eve shares cute photo with her husband

Bobrisky Has Been Caught In A Lie

Unbelievable!! Adekunle Gold Set To Launch His Own Record Label

Nigerian Man Buys His Wife N8m Mercedes Benz As Christmas Gift

If Your Marriage Is Not Working, Get Out Fast – Joke Silva

Gidi Culture Festival Returns, Better Than Ever

KCee Flaunts Photos Of His Luxurious Five-Star Mansion in Lagos

Photos: 2baba Gets 18 Carat Pure Gold Necklace From Malivelihood

‘Anything Outside These Three Things Is Just A Bonus” – Olamide

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *