DJ Cuppy Wonders Why She Is Still Single In 2020

Popular Nigerian Disc Jockey, Cuppy real name Florence Otedola has lamented why she is still single in 2020.

She made this known via her Instagram story on Thursday, 2nd January.

The popular Disk Jockey was formerly in a high profile relationship with former Super Eagles of Nigeria striker, Victor Anichebe before the duo parted ways over reasons best known to them.

Read Also: I Started Admiring DJ Cuppy Romantically Since She Was 19: Hollywood Actor

Also, she was formerly in a relationship with Davido’s manager, Asa Akisa.

She wrote:

Me trying to figure out why it’s 2020 and i am still single.