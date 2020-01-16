Don Jazzy Loses Weight After Falling Ill (Photo)

Mavin Records boss, Michael Collins Ajereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy, has lost a few pounds after suffering from an undisclosed ailment.

The music producer had taken to Instagram to share a picture of him rocking a black top and shorts with his favourite slippers.

Don Jazzy captioned the photo:

“The watch is dead. No time to check time. Been sick for a couple of days. Told myself I have to get out the bed today coz I don’t need that break dance this year. I’m strong now we thank GOD. Back in my fave slippers.”

