Don’t Be Pressurized Into Getting Married: Reno Omokri

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular lifestyle expert, Reno Omokri took to his Twitter page to dish out life lesson to people planning to get married.

Reno Omokri
Reno Omokri

The lifestyle expert pointed out that one should not feel bad when younger people are getting married while the person is not married.

Also Read: Reno Omokri Shares Relationship Advice to Married Couples

The lifestyle expert who has been dishing out relationship advices in recent weeks, pointed out that getting married because of societal pressure can lead to failure of the marriage.

He expressed that when one is not married, the individual should pray to marry well rather than rushing into marriage.

See his post below:

Tags from the story
marriage, Reno Omokri
0

You may also like

Slay queen tied up for allegedly stealing her friend’s N250K

“Alex is the most beautiful girl from BBNaija 2018” – Anita Joseph

BREAKING NEWS: Thugs chase voters away in Kano State

Caitlyn, Khloe

I Have Not Spoken To Khloe In 5 Years – Caitlyn Jenner

Dr Boniface Igbenehue – UNILAG senior lecturer and Foursquare Gospel Church pastor

Don’t Put Pressure On Me: Randy UNILAG Lecturer Breaks Silence On Sex Saga

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 21st March

Accepted, Even If He Said 1999. We love Him And February 16 We Will Vote Him – Nigerians Say As They Knock Fayose For Calling Out Buhari Over A Campaign Error

Shehu Sani

Why FG Has Not Implemented Amended Electoral Act: Shehu Sani

Academic activities in Maritime University will commence this year – Presidency

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *