Don’t Be Pressurized Into Getting Married: Reno Omokri

Popular lifestyle expert, Reno Omokri took to his Twitter page to dish out life lesson to people planning to get married.

The lifestyle expert pointed out that one should not feel bad when younger people are getting married while the person is not married.

The lifestyle expert who has been dishing out relationship advices in recent weeks, pointed out that getting married because of societal pressure can lead to failure of the marriage.

He expressed that when one is not married, the individual should pray to marry well rather than rushing into marriage.

