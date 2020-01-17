Don’t Inherit Peoples Enemies, Actress Halima Abubakar Advises Fans

Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar has dished advice to her teeming fans by asking them not to inherit peoples enemies.

She further stated that this year is not for such before going on to charge them to get their lives together.

She made this known via her official Instagram page on Thursday, 16th January.

The screen diva recently shared with her fans that she is expecting a baby.

She wrote:

“Don’t inherit peoples enemies💯This year is not for that💥Get your lives together 🙏🏻 👑👊🏼 looking forward to hosting @ethnicbusinessawards 14/2/20 @orientalhotelslagos #vision2020 💫Allamhamdudilah.”