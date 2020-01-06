Don’t Panic Over Withdrawal Of Troops From Lake Chad Region: Garba Shehu

Garba Shehu, the presidential spokesman, has urged Nigerians not to panic over the withdrawal of Chadians troops from the Lake Chad region.

The presidential spokesperson, while speaking on Sunday, said the troops came to Nigeria “as part of a concept of the ongoing operations” against insurgency, and that their withdrawal was as a result of a change in the concept and in line with the mandate of the Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF), the Nation reports.

Read Also: You Are A Hypocrite: Nigerians Knock Aisha Buhari Over Attack On Garba Shehu, Mamman Daura

He said, “Nobody should panic, Nigerians need not to worry at all about the Chadian withdrawals. ”

“They came here as a part of a concept of the ongoing operations. That concept has changed and they are moving out.

“Indications from the defence headquarters suggest that soon, Nigeria will be sending troops to that country as part of yet another concept.

“So there is nothing of concern about the way deployments are made by the MNJTF. They know what they are doing. It is in the execution of their mandate.

“Nigerians should equally not have any doubts about the ability of our armed forces to hold their own. They are capable and have proven to so.”

The MNJTF is a multinational formation, comprising troops from Cameroon, Chad, Niger, and Nigeria and Benin.