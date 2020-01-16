Don’t Try To Bring Anyone Down – Yul Edochie Tells Upcoming Actors

Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie has dished out a piece of advice to all upcoming acts in Nollywood.

According to Yul, the newbies are not in competition with anyone and should steer clear bringing

anyone down.

”My short message to upcoming actors & actresses. ‘You are not in competition with anyone, don’t try to bring anybody down for you to rise, just do your thing, be you, and while you are at it respect those who have achieved success before you so that you too can achieve’.”