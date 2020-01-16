Drama As Agege Residents Prevent Boy From Dropping His Sacrifice On Their Streets (Video)

A video circulating online captures the moment residents of Agege, Lagos state prevented a boy from dropping his sacrifice on their streets in broad daylight.
In the video, a mob of people were spotted following the suspected ritualist about in a bid to stop him from putting the huge calabash of sacrifice on the floor.
The man could be also seen wearing nothing but a yellow shorts and holding a green bucket and the video reveals he had been carrying the sacrifice for hours.
Watch the video below: