Drama As Agege Residents Prevent Boy From Dropping His Sacrifice On Their Streets (Video)

A video circulating online captures the moment residents of Agege, Lagos state prevented a boy from dropping his sacrifice on their streets in broad daylight.

In the video, a mob of people were spotted following the suspected ritualist about in a bid to stop him from putting the huge calabash of sacrifice on the floor.

The man could be also seen wearing nothing but a yellow shorts and holding a green bucket and the video reveals he had been carrying the sacrifice for hours.

Watch the video below: