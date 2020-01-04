Drowning Mercy Screams For Help Inside Swimming Pool (Video)

by Valerie Oke
Mercy Eke
BBNaija Winner Mercy Eker

A new video is currently in circulation on social media capturing the moment 2019 Big Brother Nigeria winner, Mercy Eke, was caught inside the swimming pool while drowning.

The reality TV star was then spotted asking people around her for help as they mocked her in return for being an amateur at swimming.

In the now-viral video, the ex-housemate was spotted struggling to get her balance in the water while the people around her filmed and mocked her endlessly.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram

amateur at swimming

A post shared by Naijaeverything Entertainment (@naijaeverything) on

