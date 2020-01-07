DSS Arrests Man For Using Phone Line Previously Used By Buhari’s Daughter

by Valerie Oke
Dss
DSS

The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested Anthony Okolie, for using a phone line previously owned by Hannan, one of the daughters of President Muhammadu Buhari.

This was made known by Okolie’s lawyer, Tope Akinyode who spoke with The Guardian on Monday.

The lawyer said Okolie, who was arrested in July in Asaba, Delta state, spent about 15 weeks in custody before he was released in December.

Okolie, according to his lawyer bought the MTN SIM card after Buhari’s daughter abandoned it and it was recycled by the telecommunications company.

Read Also: DSS Parades Man Who Created And Circulated Fake Video Of Buhari’s Wedding

He said, “The SIM card became redundant and was recycled to the market for sale. ”

“Okolie lawfully bought the sim card after years of redundancy unknown to him who the previous owner was. To start with, all the laws have settled that arrest by proxy is forbidden and unconstitutional in Nigeria.

“Also, the arrest of the victim over a property which he lawfully obtained is outrageously illegal just as the long detention without trial amounts to unlawful detention.”

The lawyer said they are going to file a suit against Hannan and the DSS, adding that “his detention for 10 weeks is unlawful and we will not accept such.”

Tags from the story
Anthony Okolie, Department of State Services (DSS), Hannah Buhari, Muhammadu Buhari, Tope Akinyode
0

You may also like

Teacher Accused Of Sleeping With Students During Class Breaks

35 migrants corfirmed dead in Libya

Egypt bomb blast: Death toll rises to 305

Lightning strike kills Young Undergraduate in Anambra State

Government to Make N197.25 Billion from the Sales of PHCN Distribution Companies (DISCOs)

Davido Reveals Why He Does Not Want His Father’s Wealth

Immigration

Immigration Officers To Undergo Drug Test Before Handling Weapon

Sex toy

Rich Women In South Korea Use Nigerian Men As Sex Toy – Twitter User Alleges

Angry mob set man ablaze for stealing amplifier from a mosque

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *