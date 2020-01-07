DSS Arrests Man For Using Phone Line Previously Used By Buhari’s Daughter

The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested Anthony Okolie, for using a phone line previously owned by Hannan, one of the daughters of President Muhammadu Buhari.

This was made known by Okolie’s lawyer, Tope Akinyode who spoke with The Guardian on Monday.

The lawyer said Okolie, who was arrested in July in Asaba, Delta state, spent about 15 weeks in custody before he was released in December.

Okolie, according to his lawyer bought the MTN SIM card after Buhari’s daughter abandoned it and it was recycled by the telecommunications company.

He said, “The SIM card became redundant and was recycled to the market for sale. ”

“Okolie lawfully bought the sim card after years of redundancy unknown to him who the previous owner was. To start with, all the laws have settled that arrest by proxy is forbidden and unconstitutional in Nigeria.

“Also, the arrest of the victim over a property which he lawfully obtained is outrageously illegal just as the long detention without trial amounts to unlawful detention.”

The lawyer said they are going to file a suit against Hannan and the DSS, adding that “his detention for 10 weeks is unlawful and we will not accept such.”