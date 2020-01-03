DSS Parades Man Who Created And Circulated Fake Video Of Buhari’s Wedding

One Kabiru Mohammed has been parades by the Department of State Service (DSS), over alleged fabrication and dissemination of a fake wedding video between President Mohammadu Buhari and two female members of his cabinet.

The spokesman of the DSS, Dr Peter Afunanya who spoke while the suspect was paraded at the headquarters of the Service in Abuja, on Friday said that between August and October 2019, the fake video was widely circulated on the internet and on social media.

He said the purported video showed the wedding of President Buhari; the minister of finance Zainab Ahmed and the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq respectively.

The DSS revealed that it received a petition and a formal complaint from the minister of finance Zainab Ahmed on October 11th, asking it to investigate the video and the info-graphic, with a view to identifying the person or group involved in the circulation of such materials.

Afunanya said the Service succeeded in arresting Kabiru Mohammed of Dala Local Government area, Kano state, who has confessed to having initiated the creation and circulation of the defamatory video.

The suspect, who spoke in Hausa language while fielding questions from newsmen confessed that he created and circulated the video.

However he couldn’t explain why he created the video, whilst he begged the authorities for forgiveness.

He said is a member of the Kwankwasiya political movement in Kano, on which social media platform the video was first disseminated.

He also said he is a supporter the President Mohammad Buhari’s All Progress Congress (APC) at the Federal level and the Kwankwasiya movement at the State level in Kano.