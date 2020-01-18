Dwayne Johnson ‘The Rock’ Pays Emotional Tribute To His Dad (Video)

Popular American actor and entertainer, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has paid an emotional tribute to his late father, WWE Hall Of Famer Rocky ‘Soul Man’ Johnson after his passing at 75.

The American wrestler and actor, 47, took to Instagram to praise his late father in a heartfelt message alongside sharing a video of himself watching his dad in the ring.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Dwayne wrote in part: ‘I love you. You broke color barriers, became a ring legend and trail blazed your way thru this world. I was the boy sitting in the seats, watching and adoring you, my hero from afar…’

Watch The Video Here: