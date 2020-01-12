E-Money, Kcee Construct 2.5km Road In Uli, Anambra State

by Amaka Odozi

Popular singer, Kcee and his brother,  E-money took it upon themselves to construct a 2.5km road construction in their hometown, Uli, Anambra state.

Kcee
Kcee

Five Star Music artiste took to his official handle to share the good news with a video showing the progress so far.

The Limpopo crooner captioned the video:

“For the love of my town ULI , 2.5 kilometers of Road ongoing . Uli is the new city 🌃 the people are happy for I and my brother @iam_emoney1 ❤️💜💛💘💖💝. God bless you all and happy new year again 🙏”

See the full post below:

0

