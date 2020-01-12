E-Money Shows Off His Luxury Master Bedroom (Photo)

by Michael Isaac
E-money
Socialist E-money

Popular Nigerian billionaire businessman E-Money showed off the interior of his Master bedroom in his Village Ulli in Anambra state.

The breath-taking interior was designed and decorated in gold.

E-money who is well known for his socialist lifestyle has been praised on many levels for his achievements.

Taking to his Instagram story feature, the socialite shared the photos even without writing any words as he shared it.

See Photos Here:

E-money
Sharing The Photo On His Instagram Story Feature
E-money
More Photos
E-money
More Photos
E-money
More Photos
E-money
More Photos
