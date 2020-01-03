Easy With The Third World War Talk, Adekunle Gold begs Twitter Users

Many social media users have expressed fears that the Third World War may spring up antime soon, following the killing of Iran’s most powerful military commander, General Qasem Soleimani, by a US airstrike in Iraq.

The late commander who spearheaded Iranian military operations in the Middle East as head of Iran’s elite Quds Force was killed at Baghdad airport, alongside local Iran-backed militias, early on Friday in a strike ordered by US President Donald Trump.

The development has stirred panic among many online users which have led to third world war trending on Twitter.

Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold has urged online users to tone it down on war prediction.

Read Also: Stop Body-Shaming Women – Adekunle Gold

He said via his Twitter handle on Friday thus: “You people chill with this WW3 shit abeg.”