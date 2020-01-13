Education Tops Kano State Budget For 2020

According to Kano State’s Commissioner for Planning and Budget, Hon. Nura Muhammad Dankadai, education has the highest allocation in the 2020 budget.

Recall that some weeks ago, Kano State Government approved an estimated budget of N206. 2billion for the 2020 fiscal year.

Also Read: Ganduje Suspends Order Banning Opposite Sex From Entering Same Tricycle

Breaking down the budget to newsmen on Sunday, the commissioner expressed that education sector got an allocation of N52.2billon representing 25.32 per cent, followed by the ministry of works and infrastructure which has an allocation of N31.5billion.

Tagged “Budget of Sustainable Social Development” the 2020 estimates has a capital expenditure of N125.174billion, which represents 61 per cent and recurrent expenditure of N81.033billion representing 39 percent of the budget.