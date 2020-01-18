EFCC Detains Benue Assembly Clerk, Wife, Two Daughters Over N220m Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as arrested Torese Agena, clerk of Benue state house of assembly, over alleged N220 million fraud.

This was made known by Nwanyinma Okeanu, EFCC spokesperson in Benue, saying Agena has been in detention since his arrest on Thursday.

The EFCC spokesperson revealed also that Agena’s wife and two daughters were arrested and handed over to the police for allegedly invading the commission and assaulting the policemen on duty.

She said in the statement, “The commission on Thursday 17/01/20 around 10 a.m. arrested the clerk of Benue House of Assembly, Torese Agena, for an alleged case of fraud, stealing and misappropriation of public funds to the tune of over two hundred and twenty million Naira (N220,000,000). ”

“He invited his wife and children to the EFCC’s zonal office in Makurdi where he is being held. The wife, Mrs. Agena Terngu, and her daughters, Terfa – Mamadu Ngweavese and Agena Suur assaulted two mobile policemen on duty and bit the third policeman on his left arm. They also tried to run over another with their car while trying to escape.

“The suspect, Torese Agena, is currently the Clerk of the Benue State House of Assembly and is currently in detention on a valid remand warrant obtained from the Federal High Court, Makurdi.”

According to the statement, the clerk will be arraigned for prosecution when investigation is concluded, while his wife and two daughters will be prosecuted by the police.