EFCC Obtains Fresh 14-Day Court Order To Further Detain Shehu Sani

Lauretta Onochie, President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide on social media has revealed that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) has obtained a fresh 14-day court order to further detain Shehu Sani.

Sani, the senator who represented Kaduna central during the 8th National Assembly has been in the custody of the EFCC, following allegations he defrauded a businessman using the name of the commission’s acting chairman, Ibrahim Magu.

Making the announcement via her Twitter handle on Friday, the presidential aide said Complainant, has made fresh allegations claiming that Shehu Sani requested for ₦4m to pass to a judge to subvert the course of justice.

She tweeted: The @officialEFCC has obtained a fresh 14-day court order to further detain Shehu Sani for a thorough investigation

