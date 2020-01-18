EFCC Storm Club 360 In Ibadan, Arrest, Injure Clubgoers (Video)

A video where officers of the Economic Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) stormed a club in Ibadan has emerged online.

The club, Club 360 housed some young men in the city who came to enjoy the night before the EFCC invaded it.

Sharing the video, a resident and onlooker recorded the moment and shared the video on the Internet.

READ ALSO – EFCC Arrests Wanted Internet Fraudsters In Ilorin (Photo)

From the video shared, young men were seen in the scene injured and cuffed as they were yanked away by the EFCC.

Watch The Video Here: