Metro News

EFCC Storm Club 360 In Ibadan, Arrest, Injure Clubgoers (Video)

By Michael Isaac

Must Read

PoliticsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Ifeanyi Ubah Appeals Against Judgement Sacking Him From Senate

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah has revealed that he has appealed against the judgement of a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Bwari,...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Fani-Kayode Warns Miyetti Allah Over Comment On Amotekun

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has warned the Miyetti Allah group over its continued pronouncements on the establishment...
Read more
PoliticsVerity Awala - 0

PDP: Presidency Mounting Pressure On S’Court To Deliver Sokoto, Bauchi, Adamawa In APC’s Favour

  Uche Secondus, national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has accused the presidency of mounting pressure on the...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

Amotekun, Deliberate Plot Against Fulani: Miyetti Allah

  The Miyetti Allah Kaute Hore says the regional southwest security outfit, Amotekun is a plot against the Fulan, and...
Read more
World newsTemitope Alabi - 0

‘Armed’ Chicken Kills Man In A Cockfight In India

A 55-year-old man has lost his life during a cockfight in India. According to reports, the man died after a...
Read more
Michael Isaac

A video where officers of the Economic Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) stormed a club in Ibadan has emerged online.

The club, Club 360 housed some young men in the city who came to enjoy the night before the EFCC invaded it.

Sharing the video, a resident and onlooker recorded the moment and shared the video on the Internet.

READ ALSO – EFCC Arrests Wanted Internet Fraudsters In Ilorin (Photo)

From the video shared, young men were seen in the scene injured and cuffed as they were yanked away by the EFCC.

Watch The Video Here:

View this post on Instagram

night in #Ibadan, #OyoState

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on

Previous articleDavido, Chioma Follow Back Each Other On Instagram
Next articleCelebrity Week In Review: Regina Daniels, Toyin Abraham And The Men In Their Lives
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

American Woman Arrives Nigeria To Marry Kano Man She Met On Instagram

Metro News Verity Awala - 0
An American woman, Jeanine Delsky(46) has arrived Nigeria to marry Sulaiman Babayero Isa, a 23-year-old Nigerian she met on Instagram in 2019. Daily Nigerian reports...
Read more

‘How I Trekked For Two Hours Inside The Bush’ – Emir Recounts Ordeal With bandits

Metro News Verity Awala - 0
Umaru Bubaram, emir of Potiskum in Yobe, has narrated how he escaped the attack on his convoy by suspected bandits in Kaduna state. About six...
Read more

EFCC Arrests Wanted Internet Fraudsters In Ilorin (Photo)

Metro News Michael Isaac - 0
Six persons declared wanted for their alleged involvement in offences bordering on internet fraud, have been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)...
Read more

Two Men Fight Inside Gutter Over N100 (Video)

Metro News Valerie Oke - 0
A new video has emerged on life capturing the moment two grown-up men were spotted fighting silly up to the point of falling into...
Read more
- Advertisement -