Ekiti State University Recalls 363 Sacked Workers

by Olayemi Oladotun

The Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado Ekiti, management has announced that 363 workers recently sacked by the institution have been reinstated.

According to reports, the over 900 workers sacked were disengaged following a report of an external audit firm, DEVTAGE Ltd that recommended their retrenchment.

According to reports, on the 5th of December 2019, the University management sacked over 900 for various reasons that allegedly contravened its conditions of service.

Also Read: [Sex Scandal]: EKSU Issues Statement Involving The Viral Video Of Its Lecturer’s Sex Allegations

Following outrage on the mass sacking, the Prof. Bamitale Omole-led Governing Council on Thursday reviewed the decision based on the findings of the committee set up by the management.

And in a statement on Thursday by the EKSU Head, Directorate of Information, Mr. Bode Olofinmuagun, said 363 of the workers disengaged have been recalled following an to the appeal lodged with the institution’s Governing Council by those affected.

