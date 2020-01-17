Eniola Badmus Hangs Out With Funke Akindele In Dubai Hotel (Video)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Nollywood actors, Funke Akindele and Eniola Badmus are having a swell time together in Dubai.

Funke Akindele and Eniola Badmus
Funke Akindele and Eniola Badmus

The Nollywood actresses are presently shooting a movie in Dubai and while resting at a hotel, the Eniola playfully got into trouble with Funke Akindele.

The two celebrities have remained close friends since their time together on blockbuster movie, “Omo Ghetto.”

Eniola shared a video from the scene on her Instagram page showing her tease Funke who is seen on a bed.

Watch the video below:

