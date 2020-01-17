Eniola Badmus Hangs Out With Funke Akindele In Dubai Hotel (Video)

Popular Nollywood actors, Funke Akindele and Eniola Badmus are having a swell time together in Dubai.

The Nollywood actresses are presently shooting a movie in Dubai and while resting at a hotel, the Eniola playfully got into trouble with Funke Akindele.

Also Read: Actress Yvonne Jegede, Femi Brainard, Others React As Omotola Jalade Struggles To Remember Eniola Badmus

The two celebrities have remained close friends since their time together on blockbuster movie, “Omo Ghetto.”

Eniola shared a video from the scene on her Instagram page showing her tease Funke who is seen on a bed.

Watch the video below: