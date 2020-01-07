Enough Of Vision 2020, Start Mission 2020, Says Peter Okoye As He Advises Fans To Get To Work

Popular singer, Peter Okoye of the defunct Psquare musical group has advised his fans to drop the popular vision 2020 statement and rather embraced mission 2020.

Speaking in an Instagram post, the singer further advised his fans to quickly get back to work as the new year gets underway, adding that nobody will feed them if they get broke while making excuses.

He wrote:

“Back to work on the first Monday of year. No time!

“Never be ashamed of your hustle Nobody will feed you if you go broke!

“Stop making excuses! Go out there and Start something no matter how small. Have a wonderful week ahead.

“Enough of the Vision 2020….. Start Mission 2020.”