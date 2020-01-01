Enthusiastic Fan Clings To Stefflon Don’s Car In Motion (Video)

by Michael Isaac
Stefflon Don
Stefflon Don

In a viral video shared on the Internet, an enthusiastic fan was spotted clinging hard to Stefflon Don’s cars as it was in motion.

The British-based rapper, who recently graced Nigeria for a concert, has received much love from her fans and followers here in Nigeria.

In the video shared, the fan took a huge risk as he even left the rapper in awe.

READ ALSO – Stefflon Don Replies Fan Who Asked About Her Relationship With Burna Boy

Recall also that the rapper recently celebrated her birthday with loved up activities with her boyfriend, Singer Burna Boy.

Watch Video Here:

Tags from the story
Burna Boy, Stefflon don
0

You may also like

My wedding cost more than N10million – Olu Jacobs’ daughter-in-law, Blessing Douglas claims

Peter Okoye Is Way Up As He Prepares To Launch His Own Clothing Line

2face And Annie Idibia Look Absolutely Stunning In Matching Ankara

#BBNaija: K-Brule opens up on his troubling childhood and life’s journey so far

Nollywood Actress, Uche Jombo, Questions INEC For Postponing Election

Instagram Blogger, Okoro Blessing Admits she lied about The House She Posted On Instagram As Her Own

Instagram Big Boy, Hushpuppi Has Something For All His Haters

'I will not accept a marriage proposal if it does not come with a car' - Actress Olive Utalor

‘I will not accept a marriage proposal if it does not come with a car’ – Actress, Olive Utalor

Nicki Minaj’s Brother Found Guilty Of Raping 12 Year Girl

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *