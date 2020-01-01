Enthusiastic Fan Clings To Stefflon Don’s Car In Motion (Video)

In a viral video shared on the Internet, an enthusiastic fan was spotted clinging hard to Stefflon Don’s cars as it was in motion.

The British-based rapper, who recently graced Nigeria for a concert, has received much love from her fans and followers here in Nigeria.

In the video shared, the fan took a huge risk as he even left the rapper in awe.

Recall also that the rapper recently celebrated her birthday with loved up activities with her boyfriend, Singer Burna Boy.

