Enugu LG Poll: PDP Office Set On Fire

There was pandemonium in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State, as the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) office in the area was set ablaze by suspected arsonists.

According to reports, the unfortunate incident happened over the forthcoming local government election in the State in which parry aspirants have accused the party hierarchy of favouring a particular candidate.

Read Also: PDP: We Will Not Allow Judiciary Become Departments Of APC

Confirming the incident to journalists, Mr. Fabian Onah, PDP chairman in Nsukka LGA said:

“When I got the call, I immediately rushed to the party office to see for myself the level of the inferno and damages done by the incident.

“The target was my office as everything in my office was destroyed by fire.

“All the chairs, tables, documents and other office equipment were destroyed.”

“I wonder what is the intention of those behind putting the PDP office on fire.

“Other parts of the party office were not touched as those behind the crime concentrated in my office where vital documents were stored,” he said.