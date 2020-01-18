Esther Congratulates Tacha Over Launch Of Titans Collection

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Esther Agunbiade has congratulated fellow housemate on the reality show, Tacha on the launch of her fashion line ‘Titans Collection.’

The controversial reality star launched the fashion line on Saturday named after her teeming fans known as the “Titans.”

Reacting to this new feat, Esther Agunbiade who has been moving in the same circle with Tacha since their time on the reality TV show, took to her Twitter page to congratulate Tacha and also urge people to patronize her fellow reality star.

See her post below: