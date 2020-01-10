Evil Grandmother Baths Grandchildren With Pepper For Eating Without Her Permission

by Temitope Alabi
The Rivers state police command has arrested a grandmother for battering her grandchildren.

According to reports, the grandmother bathed her grandchildren aged 7 and 8 with pepper for eating without her permission. Reports also have it that she chained them naked.

The grandmother, Mama Vera, assaulted her grandkids for drinking garri without her permission.

She was also accused of stopping her grandchildren from going to school.

The children were rescued after neighbours broke into her apartment upon hearing the children cry for help.

