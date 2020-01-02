Evil Mother Tries To Kill Her Child Inside A Church In Delta (Video)

There was heavy pandemonium at Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin’s ‘Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry’, in Warri, Delta state, as a young woman tried to strangle her few months old baby.

The unidentified woman was apprehended by observed members in the church premises who drew the attention of the church security who rescued the baby and took the mother to Ebrumede Police Station for questioning.

READ ALSO – Pastor Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin Gives Out ₦30 Million To Church Members To Celebrate Christmas (Photos)

At the station, the woman confessed that she wants to kill her child due to frustration as her husband has abandoned her and the baby.

So she came to the church to kill the baby to get the attention of the man of God.

Watch The Video Here: