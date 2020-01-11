Ex-Kogi Commissioner Dies After Morning Exercise

Kingsley Fanwo, the special adviser to Kogi state government on Information and communication strategy has announced that passing on of a former commissioner for finance in the state, Joseph Molemodile who died after an early morning exercise on Thursday morning.

This is coming two days after Kola Ojo, a vice-chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, slumped and died while playing lawn tennis in Lagos.

Kola Ojo describes the deceased thus:

“He brought a lot Of innovations and financial engineering to bear on the management of the state’s finances and continued to render selfless services to the State and humanity even long after leaving Office,” Fanwo said.

“Losing such an enigmatic character at a time the State is refocusing her finances to serve the people and creating more opportunities is hard to take and also disheartening.

“We shall ensure his name is immortalised to drive home the sterling rewards of service and patriotism that the late Chief Molemodile stood for.”