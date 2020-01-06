‘Exams Are Not A Test Of Intelligence’ – Omokri

Popular Nigerian author and critic, Reno Omokri has shared his opinion on what he examinations are for.

Sharing on Twitter, he expressed that examinations are not a measure of one’s intelligence but of one’s retentive memory.

He also expressed that one who reads to pass exams may not necessarily be more intelligent than the other who fails.

Sharing his ideas, he also hinted that the reverse is often the case as many ‘bright’ people end up working for the one who was perceived as ‘unbright’

