Fake Report Says Bobrisky Is Dead

Nigerian cross-dresser Bobrisky is reportedly dead.

A report by media house, AIT claims that the popular cross-dresser died in a car crash last night.

She was reportedly on her way to a party.

AIT’s report claimed that the cross-dresser was rushed to a hospital and pronounced dead on arrival.

AIT also claimed that Tonto Dikeh was seen at the clinic crying over the death of her bestie.

See the report below;

This is coming hours after Bob dared anyone to compete with her as she is a queen and will remain so forever.