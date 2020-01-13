Fake Report Says Bobrisky Is Dead

Nigerian cross-dresser Bobrisky is reportedly dead.
A report by media house, AIT claims that the popular cross-dresser died in a car crash last night.
She was reportedly on her way to a party.
Read Also: I Am Not An Upcoming Bobrisky, Says Crossdresser James Brown
AIT’s report claimed that the cross-dresser was rushed to a hospital and pronounced dead on arrival.
AIT also claimed that Tonto Dikeh was seen at the clinic crying over the death of her bestie.
See the report below;
This is coming hours after Bob dared anyone to compete with her as she is a queen and will remain so forever.