Fani-Kayode Condemns FG For Proscribing Amotekun

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has condemned the federal government over the declaration of the South-Western governors’ security initiative, ‘Amotekun‘ as an illegal act.

Recall that on Tuesday, the Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami expressed that the establishment of the security outfit is against the constitution of Nigeria.

Amotekun: Soyinka Hails Governors For Listening To The People

Reacting to this development, the former minister who was one of the people hailed the initiative by the governors, said he is not surprised alleging that the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration is working for the bandits and terrorists.

See his tweet below:

 

0

