Fani-Kayode Hails Donald Trump For Killing Iran’s Military Leader

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to the killing of Iran’s military leader, General Qasem Soleimani by an airstrike of the United States in Iraq.

Under the watch of the United State’s president, Donald Trump, the country has killed terrorist, Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi and the Iranian military leader who has been reported to have threatened the US.

Reacting to the development, the former minister hailed Donald Trump as he declared the US president as someone with a sound policy on the middle east.

See his tweet below: