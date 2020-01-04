Fani-Kayode Hails Donald Trump For Killing Iran’s Military Leader

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to the killing of Iran’s military leader, General Qasem Soleimani by an airstrike of the United States in Iraq.

Femi Fani kayode
Femi Fani Kayode

Under the watch of the United State’s president, Donald Trump, the country has killed terrorist, Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi and the Iranian military leader who has been reported to have threatened the US.

Also Read: Panic As Trump Orders Killing Of Iran’s Military Commander

Reacting to the development, the former minister hailed Donald Trump as he declared the US president as someone with a sound policy on the middle east.

See his tweet below:

Tags from the story
Donald Trump, femi fani kayode, General Qasem Soleimani
0

You may also like

Ycee

Social Media Bill: Government Doesn’t Care About Us: Ycee

#IbadanBuildingCollapse: Victims are in stable condition – OYSG

APC is a clog in our collective quest for national cohesion, happiness and economic prosperity – PDP

Femi Kuti sets new World Saxophone record

Mike Ozekhome

EFCC to appeal the unfreezing of Ozekhome account

Old Woman Spotted Picking Used Sanitary Pads From A Refuse Dump

5 Things Foreigners Think Of When Nigeria Is Mentioned

What Toke Makinwa Wore For Her First Glam Session of 2019

What Toke Makinwa Wore For Her First Glam Session of 2019

Kenyan woman gives birth to weird quintuplets

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *