Fani Kayode Shares New Year Photo With His Adorable Quadruplets

by Valerie Oke
Femi Fani Kayode, a former minister for aviation, has taken to his official Twitter handle to share his new year with his adorable quadruplets.

Also, he shared that family is everything before going on to add that he lives for his and will suffer anything for them.

He wrote:

Family is everything. I live for mine and will suffer anything for them. Happy New Year to my four handsome sons and my five beautiful daughters. You may not know it but I live for you all. https://t.co/ApYKH4kyY6

