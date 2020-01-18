National News

Fani-Kayode Warns Miyetti Allah Over Comment On Amotekun

By Olayemi Oladotun

Olayemi Oladotun

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has warned the Miyetti Allah group over its continued pronouncements on the establishment of the ‘Amotekun‘ security outfit in the South West.

Femi Fani kayode
Femi Fani kayode

The Miyetti Allah group urged the federal government to arrest any Yoruba leader expressing support for the proscribed group.

Also Read: President Buhari Is Calling For War, Fani-Kayode Says

Reacting to the statement from the group, the former minister expressed that Yoruba leaders are not afraid of the consequences that comes with supporting the Amotekun operation.

The former minister expressed that with the way things are going, there will be clash between the Southern Nigeria and the Muslim North except they all go their separate ways.

See his tweets below:

Fani-Kayode
Fani-Kayode’s post

