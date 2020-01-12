Fans Disappointed To Find Out Regina Daniels Has Been The One Operating Her Husband’s IG Account

It has been revealed that controversial Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels has been the one operating her husband, Ned Nwoko‘s Instagram account.

The actress made error on the photo-sharing app as she had taken to her husband’s Instagram page to share a post supposed to go on her personal page, leaving fans disappointed at the sudden realization.

Daniels forgot to switch to her private account.

Popular online news platform, Instablog9ja shared a screenshot of the posts on Nwoko’s page and Daniel’s page.

The former teenage actress had shared the post to promote her brother’s latest track.

See the full post below: