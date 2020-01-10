Fans Raid Peter PSquare’s Closet (Photo)

by Eyitemi Majeed
Peter Okoye and the raiders
Recall that singer Peter Okoye flaunted his closet on social media recently. Well, the singer has announced that the closet has been raided by fans for 30 seconds.

He made this known via an Instagram post.

He wrote:

So last week The Raider @johnsnizzofficial came with his friend and raid my closet for 30 seconds.
Can’t wait to show you guys how its all went down😚🤗 Chai! see my White louboutin Shoe👟😏😜
Posting Video soon👍🏾👊🏾 Who is the Next RAIDER? Guess what the next Raider is Raiding?😋
Trust me it’s a Big One! Wait for it

