Fans Reacts As Davido Attends Bible Study (Photos)

Davido’s fans have reacted to the viral video of him in a church for a Bible Study service.

On Tuesday, Davido’s sister, Rona, dragged him and his cousin, BRed to church for bible study.

Following that, Davido took to social media to share videos of himself participating in praise and worship.

The singer clearly did not know some of the songs as he was just clapping his hands and dancing.

READ ALSO – Watch Davido’s Performance At Razak Okoya’s 80th Birthday Party In Lagos

Reacting to that, Nigerians took to the street of Twitter to share their reactions.

Watch The Video Here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B7RW0_RA3qO/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Here Are Some Reactions: